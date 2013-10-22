Give it Back

C ity College administration has taken control of the Guillermo Morales-Assata Shakur Community Center effective October 20th, 2013. Students and faculty alike are outraged. A protest was staged the very next day in the NAC rotunda and was eventually moved outside the NAC building on account of the fire alarm being pulled. At 6pm the same day (Oct. 21) a group of students rallied and led a meeting at the A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition’s (Act Now to Stop War & End Racism) private building outside of school grounds.

The meeting was facilitated by members of the Coalition but the audience was made up of Veterans, writers, activists, students, alumni, and members of the community. People from all walks of life joined together in a room no bigger than about eight by twenty feet. After voicing their concerns and anger at the situation, a heated debate arose regarding the list of demands, and a follow-up protest.

Politics aside, students feel this whole situation simply showed bad etiquette by the administration because no student groups or student government members were consulted, notified, or warned.

We will have more information as the situation develops.