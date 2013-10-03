Which CCNY Student Won A 3-Day Comic Con Pass? This Guy!

CCNY’s Sci-Fi & Gaming Association held a bake sale in the NAC Rotunda Thursday, complete with a gaming station and Dance Dance Revolution. But most students who passed by were probably fixated by the raffle for a 3-day pass to New York Comic Con-emanating next weekend from the Jacob Javits Center.

After SGA officials called the numbers, Tareen Ahsan emerged from the dust with the grand prize. “I’m really surprised,” the computer science major said after his victory. “It’s gonna be my first time going, so I hope it’s awesome.” The raffle also gave away two boxes of random goodies and two $20 Starbucks gift cards.

Congrats, Ahsan! Now let the jealousy begin.