Benefit Concert For The Morales-Assata Community & Student Center!

There will be a benefit concert/open mic for the Guillermo Morales-Assata Shakur Student & Community Center Saturday. Proceeds will go towards legal fees for the CUNY Six students arrested on September 17th for protesting against CUNY adjunct David Petraeus. The benefit will be held at Our Lady Of Lourdes School; the address is 468 W. 143rd Street. The concert begins at 5pm. Suggested student donation is $10 in advance; $15 at the door.

Email moralesShakurSC@gmail.com for more information, or visit the event’s Facebook page for more information. Support the students!

