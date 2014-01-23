Beavers Offense Goes Cold vs. John Jay, Lose 58-52

T he weather outside of Nat Holman Gymnasium Wednesday night was frightful. Or freezing cold in simple terms.

So was the case for the CCNY Men’s Basketball team after the Beavers shoot a mere 33 percent from the court in a 58-52 loss to John Jay.

CCNY (5-10, 3-5) went ice cold from the court just two days after shooting 46 percent from the court, including going 7-for-12 from three-point land at TCNJ. Wednesday night was a complete 180 however, with the Beavers going 0-fer, 0-for-11 from three-point range and just 12-for-21 from the free throw line.

“It was a terrible night shooting,” said a disappointed head coach Tom Green after the game. “We just couldn’t find an answer.”

“Was really hoping to come out of here with a ‘W’ tonight and just getting ready to go for the second half of the season.”

The Beavers also couldn’t completely contain John Jay junior Korede Griffith, who added four more steals to his record, giving him a nation-leading total of 66 on the season.

“We’re definitely concerned about him for sure,” Green mentioned. “We definitely made a strong impact to know where he was at all times.”

The Beavers held Griffith to just 14 points on the night, although he did rack up nine rebounds as well.

Beavers junior Anthony Lewis, recorded another double-double on the night, tying John Jay’s Kris Owens with a game-high 18 points along with 13 rebounds and three steals.

Lewis remains third in the CUNYAC in points per game, averaging 20 points per game and is still in the top 40 nationwide in that statistic. Lewis led CCNY in the first half with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Brandon Reeves scored a season-high 14 points while shooting a team best 5-for-10 from the court in his second game back with the team.

“I’m playing a role right now,” Reeves said after the game. “Obviously I’m not getting a lot of minutes, so I’ve got to let my minutes count. Today, it felt like things were coming to me easy. I just hope that carries over.”

“He’s a big body and a strong kid.” Green mentioned about Reeves. “He knows our system. It’s great to have him back. He can definitely help us.”

Damian Okon, who shined from three-point range in Monday night’s win at TCNJ where he scored a season high 17, went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc while scoring just two points on Wednesday night.

Although it was a fairly defensive game throughout as both teams combined for 16 steals while forcing 15 turnovers each, both the Beavers and Bloodhounds traded baskets back and forth throughout the first half with John Jay taking a one point, 27-26 halftime lead.

CCNY led by as much as six, 16-10 with just over seven minutes to play in the first half following a layup by Jordan Ortega, who finished the game with five points, seven rebounds and four assists.

However the Bloodhounds rallied back from the small hole, going on a 10-4 run to tie the game at 20 off Carl Ulysse’s jumper.

The small shootout continued in the second half as Lewis’ two free throws to open the half gave CCNY a 28-27 lead. Both teams would tie again at 33 each with 13:25 left, and then again at 39 with 9:52 left with Reeves giving the Beavers a three-point, 42-39 lead following a made free throw and a layup.

But a layup by Owens’ and another on a fast break by Griffith sparked John Jay to finish the game outscoring CCNY 17-10 in the final eight minutes for the win.

CCNY shot just 4-for-14 from the court in during the final nine minutes of the game after having the slight 42-39 lead.

The Beavers will look to rebound at Medgar Evers Friday night at 8 p.m.

The Cougars (1-16, 0-9) are the only winless team in the CUNYAC this season. CCNY defeated MEC at home 97-83 back on Dec. 6.