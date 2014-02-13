Roosevelt Institute Sees 5 Students Published

G ood news! Our very own Roosevelt Institute chapter here at City College has just received notice that five of our students will be receiving national publication for their policy proposals. That is not all – they will also have their ideas incorporated into action plans for government officials.

Students have been working on these policies since August and out of the close to 20 policies, we had 7 of them be given top 12 ranking nationwide and 5 of them will be getting published nationwide.

Check them out:

Reem Aliessa- American Children in Danger Abroad: Granting Them a Safe Return Home

American children in war-zone should be allowed to return home through the state department easing visa regulations for their foreign parents or legal guardians.

Merelis Ortiz- Fostering life-long wellness through nutrition education

Fostering Lifelong Wellness Through Nutrition Education, is a policy to help improve health outcomes for students K-12. Through the implementation of nutrition education programs in schools that will bring awareness to students on how to live a healthier lifestyle. The implementation of this program would bring together the community: parents, students, teachers, government programs, and non-profit-organizations to reducing childhood obesity.

Kudzai Tunduwani- Reducing Garbage Collection Costs Through Green Innovation

By utilizing proven technology, the issues of soaring garbage collection costs and garbage pile ups in Harlem can be resolved, and savings from reduced collection used for community beautification and local employment.

Kimberley Downer, Melissa Audige, and Angela Choi- Closing the Care Gap: Increasing and Retaining Primary Care Physicians in New York

Establishing a mentorship program that gives medical students interested in primary care the ability to experience the clinical aspects of the field along with the opportunity to be fostered by their mentors in order to increase the number of primary care physicians in New York.

Suprita Datta- Discovering A Bottom-Up Approach to Health Education in Rural Panama