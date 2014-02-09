Williams Reaches 1,000 Career Point Mark, Lady Beavers Win 79-65 Over New Rochelle

Syreeta Williams is making the CCNY record book look like her personal resume.

Williams, proclaimed as “The Female Black Mamba,” stole the show by scoring her 1,000th career point in her last home game as a Beaver as CCNY dominated The College of New Rochelle in a 79-65 victory on Friday night. Teammates Bria Fisher, Latoya Lee and Karissa Core combined for 38 points, 11 assists, 15 rebounds.

Williams eclipsed the milestone when she made a free throw late in the game. The play was stopped as Williams received a long standing ovation from the CCNY crowd. After the mini celebration, she went back to the line and made one more free throw for s season-high 26 points on the night.

She finished her record-setting game with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers to the win. CCNY (10-13) has won four of their last seven games.

Rebounding, second chance points and free throws were the difference in the game for the Beavers. They out-rebounded CNR 56-47 and scored 26 points from the line.