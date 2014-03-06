Beavers Volleyball Sweep Cougars in One Sided Affair

C CNY handled Medgar Evers easily Wednesday night, sweeping them in three sets (25-9, 25-12, 25-9) to win their fourth match in the last five matches.

With the win, CCNY improves to 8-11 on the season, 4-3 in the CUNYAC, as they continue to stay hot going into the final stretch of the season.

The Beavers were led by Brian Yik Lim, who had eight kills along with four service aces and seven digs, while Brandon Reeves had six kills and Anthony Reyes notched an astounding 24 assists. The Cougars were led by Austin Crawford’s four kills and Angel Seda’s five assists.

After a few mental hiccups to start the game, CCNY took a commanding 14-5 lead after exploding on a 13-2 run which forced a Cougars timeout. The Beavers came out of the timeout strong and jumped to a 23-8 lead before another MEC timeout. CCNY never looked back after the second timeout and finished the set 25-9, highlighted by 13 team kills.

The second set began as a neck and neck affair, neither team gaining more than a three-point cushion. The Beavers held an 8-6 lead before putting together an 11-5 run, giving them a comfortable 19-11 lead, then wasted no time jumping out to a 11-4 lead to start the third.

The Beavers look ahead to their homecoming match tomorrow against Eastern Mennonite University, at 7 p.m. in Nat Holman gymnasium.