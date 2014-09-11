C elebrating Latino culture By Ayana Cole

In honor of CCNY Latino Heritage Month, Friday, September 19th will mark CCNY’s fourth annual TIPICO NIGHT! The event will b hosted by The Office of Student Life and Leadership Development in association with the following groups:

The CCNY Dominican Students Association

The Beta Chapter of Latinas Promoviendo Comunidad/ Lambda Pi Chi Sorority, Inc., The Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity, Inc.,

The event will be held in the Nat Hollman Gymnasium from 8pm to 2am.

According to Senior Merelis Ortiz, who has attended the event in the past, “Tipico night is a night where the CCNY & CUNY community can get together dance and enjoy different music.” This year, while experiencing the vibes of true Hispanic culture, guests will be treated with a live performance of traditional Dominican music from the band Formula 4. For the rest of the evening, DJ Genesis will keep the night alive with a mixture of music genres. Sabor Latino will also grace the stage with a performance that will no doubt be one to remember.

“Although this is our fourth year doing Tipico night, I assure you this year it will be BIGGER, BETTER and BOLDER than ever!,” said Ortiz.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for 7$ or at the door for an increased price of $10. See the link to the flyer below for more information on ticket purchasing.