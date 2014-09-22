Weekend recap Sept. 19-21

Women’s volleyball drops pair of games at St. Joseph’s Invitational

Coming off of a strong win against the College of Staten Island on Thursday, the CCNY Women’s volleyball team looked to be on pace to get their record back on the winning side. However, the Beavers struggled in another weekend tournament, this time dropping a pair of games to both St. Joseph’s and Montclair State on Saturday to fall to 5-9 overall on the season.

CCNY opened the day getting swept in three sets by St. Joseph’s 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 then were swept again by Montclair State in three sets 25-16, 25-23, 25-14.

Senior Leticia Marotti averaged three kills per set of the six sets and hit .308 on the day along with recording nine digs and four service aces. Senior Saye-Chantl Joseph averaged two kills per set while hitting .226 on the day with 12 digs.

The Beavers return home on Thursday to take on conference rival John Jay. CCNY is 4-0 at home and has lost just one set in their last 13 at home in Nat Holman Gymnasium (17-25 in Set 2 to CSI last Thursday).

CCNY Cross Country shines at Ramapo

Rookie Thomas Sullivan and Bianca Johnson led the Beavers with stellar performances at the Third Annual Roadrunner Invitational at Ramapo College on Saturday.

Sullivan led the Men’s team with the best finish of 31:28.3 in the 8K with Fernando Meza right behind him, clocking in a 31:39.7. Sullivan is coming off a solid run last week in the Queensborough College Invitational, where he clocked in at 31:14.9.

On the women’s side, Johnson led CCNY with a time of 25:02.3 with freshman Ashley Crandall behind her at 25:15.3.

“There’s always space for improvement,” Johnson mentioned after the game. “We all need to improve if we’re going to qualify for the ECAC’s.”

CCNY’s cross country team will run at Central Connecticut State University on Saturday in the Ted Owen Invitational.

Men’s soccer falls to York despite awesome performance by Berkow

The struggles for the Men’s soccer team continues to struggle, falling to 1-6 after losing to York College 1-0 at Randall’s Island on Saturday.

The Beavers have dropped four in a row since their 3-2 win in overtime against Maritime College on Sept. 6.

CCNY could not support the excellent effort of goalkeeper Mawell Berkow, who recorded a season-high 19 saves on the day. Berkow’s only blemish came in the 63rd minute off of a shot by the Cardinals’ Andre Adelson which slipped past Berkow who attempted the save.

CCNY was outshot 34-15 on the day as the Beavers’ Jorge Galvez, Matthew Mbamelu and Joseph Lo Bosco each recorded a pair of shots. Of the Beavers’ 15 shots, CCNY only had four on goal.

The men’s soccer team will look to rebound on Wednesday afternoon at Brooklyn College.