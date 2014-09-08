Weekend Recap: Sept. 5-7, 2014

Men’s Soccer earns first win of season vs. Maritime

CCNY’s Men’s soccer team earned their first win of the 2014 campaign, defeating Maritime College 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

The Beavers (1-2) rallied back from a 2-0 halftime deficit after goals from Maritime’s Renato Chira-Farfan in the ninth and 35th minutes.

CCNY got the rally started in the 59th minute off of a penalty kick from Anthony Scarallo. Just over a minute after, Cesar Augusto Bullon scored on another penalty kick to tie the game at two apiece. The penalty kick in the 60th minute was Bullon’s first career goal.

“We made some adjustments at halftime,” CCNY head coach Roberto Ignccolo said. “[We] came out in the second half with intensity and a will to win.”

The Beavers earned the go-ahead goal in the 99th minute as the pressure from the CCNY defense forced a Maritime own goal.

Edwards Ames had three shots-on-goal for the Beavers while both Scarallo and Fanhor Sanchez each had two shots. Goalkeeper Maxwell Berkow allowed both Maritime goals while recording eight saves on the day.

Women’s soccer stuns Cedar Crest in overtime, open season 2-0

CCNY’s Women’s soccer team won a thrilling back-and-forth shootout against Cedar Crest College on Sunday, defeating them 3-2 in extra time.

CCNY (2-0) tied the game at one following Yanique Newman’s goal in the 23rd minute. Newman continued her hot streak after scoring six goals on Saturday in the Beavers 10-1 win over Valley Forge Christian College.

Margot Salas put the Beavers up 2-1 in the 60th minute off of an assist by Taylor Jo Gillen.

Up 2-1, CCNY’s Tatiana Franco was red carded in the 78th minute, forcing the Beavers to play the rest of the game with 10. CCNY also earned three yellow cards as well in the game.

After the Falcons scored the game-tying goal in the 85th minute to make the game 2-2 and sending it into overtime, Gillen’s strike from 16 yards out that found the back of the net in the 110th minute, to give the Beavers the go-ahead 3-2 lead and the game.

“It was the most exciting regular season win since I’ve been here, head coach Don Manfria said.

Their 2-0 start this year marks the second time in the last three seasons that the Women’s soccer team opened the season 2-0.

Women’s volleyball drops two of three in Morrisville

The Women’s volleyball team struggled over the weekend in the Morrisville State Tournament, losing 1-3 to D’Youville College (25-16, 26-28, 25-17, 25-20) and 0-3 to host Morrisville State (25-20, 25-16, 25-17). They did end the tournament on a good note, defeating conference rival York College 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 25-27, 25-16).

CCNY returns home on Tuesday night to take on The College at Old Westbury in a non-conference matchup.

The Beavers (3-5, 1-0) have been dominant at home, sweeping both Yeshiva UNiversity and Medgar Evers College in their first two home games this season.