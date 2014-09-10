Women’s Volleyball Breezes Past Old Westbury, Still Undefeated at Home

CCNY’s Women’s volleyball team is proving that there’s “no place like home.”

The Beavers improve to 3-0 at home after sweeping Old Westbury in three sets 25-9 25-21 and 25-13 Tuesday night at Nat Holman Gymnasium.

“They just brought their game,” head coach Dalliana Toussaint said after the game. “I think that they’re actually performing pretty well. They seem to be really comfortable at home.”

All three wins at home came in sweeps as the Beavers are yet to lose a set in Nat Holman.

“When you play at home, it’s the sae zone and we try to bring it because it’s our house,” CCNY’s Vera Quispe said after the game. Quispe led the Beavers’ defense with six digs on the night.

“We try to rock it.”

The Beavers got a huge game from Saye-Chantl Joseph who led the Beavers with ten kills and five services aces on the night.

“I felt like it was a really good win,” Joseph mentioned.

“She’s definitely one of our main players,” Toussaint added. “I’m proud of her, she’s been great.”

The Beavers took control from the very beginning, opening the first set on an 8-0 run, winning the first set 25-9. The 16-point win is their third largest win in a set this year, they beat Yeshiva 25-4 in the third set of their 3-0 win on Sept. 4.

However the hot start didn’t last too long. The Beavers traded the lead back and forth with Old Westbury in the second set, winning a close game 25-21. CCNY went up as much as seven, 14-7 midway through the set, however Old Westbury rallied back to within three at 24-21, forcing a beaver timeout. Old Westbury committed an error on the following possession after the timeout to give CCNY the win.

CCNY woke up in the third and final set, opening on a 7-0 run, finishing strong with a 25-13 win.

The Beavers (4-5, 1-0) travel to Lehman College this weekend for the CUNYAC multimatch where they will take on three conference opponents in Lehman, Hunter College and the College of Staten Island.