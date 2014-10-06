Yanique Newman Dominating On and Off the Field

It’s one thing to have a stellar season on the field. It’s another to do so while giving back at the same time. CCNY’s Yanique Newman is doing just that.

The senior forward captain, who’s already been named a CUNYAC Player of the Week three times this season currently leads the nation in goals per game (2.43) and points per game (5.71). She is second in the country in total goals scored (17) and third in points (40), leading the Women’s Soccer team to a 5-2 record to start the season, setting the Beavers for another deep run in the CUNYAC playoffs.

She started her season scoring six goals against Valley Forge and has scored eight goals in her last three games, four each against Medgar Evers and York.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my senior year,” Newman said. “Both myself and my teammates are working hard to become a little better every day because that’s what it takes to be a champion.”

Last year, Newman was a CUNYAC First Team All-Star and a Second Team ECAC selection.

Newman’s successful start to senior year has translated to a successful start in the classroom (3.45 GPA) and has been a staple on the Dean’s List.

“Yanique epitomizes the term ‘scholar-athlete’, working hard both on and off the field,” head coach Don Manfria said. “Each year, not only has her athletic ability increased, so has her academic success.”

Newman also takes her talents back to her community, serving as a volunteer assistant coach at Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, working with their Girls soccer program.