Another Way Ebola Spreads: Via Social Media

Ebola, the deadly virus that has killed thousands of Africans, recently hit Harlem. A doctor who was treating patients in West Africa, returned to his home not far from campus, and was diagnosed with Ebola. He is being cared for, but many remain terrified by the disease. Here is the second of three follow-up reports about the fear and stigma Ebola has caused. Previously, we covered marginalization against African immigrants; here, Taylor Coleman looks at the media and social media reaction to the disease.

