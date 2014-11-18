Early Bird Gets the Grades?

A new study points to better results in morning courses

Melissa Vargas, 25, hates morning classes. “Before college I had no other choice but to wake up early,” says Vargas, a BCC student. “Now that I have the privilege to choose my time it’s great!”

Although Vargas doesn’t like early classes they may actually help her do better in school. A study released earlier this semester confirms that college students enrolled in early classes earn higher grades. The researchers, a pair of psychology professors at New York’s St. Lawrence University, found a slight drop in student grade point averages for each hour a class starts later.

Now that registration has arrived, students are wondering which direction to go. CCNY junior Paloma Torres, 22, will go with earlier courses. “I’m more active in the morning so my preference are morning classes,” says Torres. “Having a class in the afternoon makes me not focus as much because all I can think about is going home to do homework and taking a nap.”

Others will choose morning classes only as a compromise. Her ideal class time is 10 AM. “Morning classes are not my favorite,” says MCA major Kathiusca Nunez, 20. “But I like taking them because that means I get out early and I can take advantage of the rest of my day to do what I want.”

When told about the study linking early class times to better grades, Nunez says she not surprised. “I feel this may be true. When you have a morning class you know you have to be there on time, therefore it’s your responsibility,” says Nunez. “In the mornings I tend to focus better.”

Poor Vargas:, who stays up late most nights doing homework. Better grades or not, waking up for an 8 AM class is torture. “At that time I’m still sleeping,” says say. “I may be up but I’m sleep walking.”

