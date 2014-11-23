How Students Are Spending Thanksgiving

This year Thanksgiving break has generated excitement but also mixed feelings among the CCNY student body.

Although many are looking forward to a quick break from classes, some will be preparing for exams rather than enjoying time with family. “I’m looking forward to having a nice relaxing nap after eating with my family,” says Stephan Lestin. “But I’ll definitely be hitting the books right after that!”

After the short Thanksgiving break, only two weeks remain until the end of the semester—which means that studying may overshadow food and family bonding.

Nevertheless some students are still trying to make the most out of this hectic time of the year. “I feel like all of this studying comes with the territory of being a college student,” says Kathleen Felisca, a junior. “It’s all about balancing family time with study time.”

One thing is clear: Just about everyone’s excited about the big meal on Thursday. “There’s nothing like a huge dinner spent with all of your extended family and friends,” says senior Elizabeth Andrews.

Others embrace the meaning of Thanksgiving with traditions such as “gratitude jars.” Kelsey Graham, a sophomore, explains that when each guest enters her home for dinner, they must write down what they are most thankful for and leave it in the gratitude jar. Once everyone is seated for dinner, each person picks out one note and reads it. “It creates a discussion for the dinner table while also exploring what thanksgiving is all about,” says Graham.

Still others are celebrating having a few days away from school. Jan Persaud will be switching it up this year by attending a rock concert. “I’m looking forward to it,” says Persaud, “I’m going to take a break from school work and have some fun!”