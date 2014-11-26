How’s Registration Going?

I t’s that time again; we check in with students

As registration for spring 2015 classes continues–and everyone’s much more comfortable with the CUNYfirst system–we asked CCNY students how it’s working out.

Many are hustling to get a good weekly class schedule. As the weather gets colder, others are trying their best to find an easy schedule to prevent themselves from having to be outside. “I made sure I got all four of my classes on Tuesday and Thursday, so when it begins to snow, I will be safe and warm for the week,” says Jenna Carpet a sociology major.

Still, some have complaints. Sandra Lopez a junior at CCNY, says, “CUNYfirst sucks! It keeps breaking down which is delaying the process of me finding and registering for classes. If I don’t get all the classes I want, I am going to be upset.”

How does our tech staff respond to student grumbling about CUNYfirst? “We are trying our best to keep CUNYfirst rolling the way that it should be,” says Matt Capowsky of the tech department. “We apologize for any inconveniences, while registering for spring 2015.”

One group that doesn’t have to worry about registration glitches: CCNY’s athletes. “I am one of the lucky ones,” says Vera Lucia, a sophomore and captain of the volleyball team. “We get to register for classes first, which means we have a wide view of classes that we can select.

“I am grateful for this,” she adds, “and happy that it is stress free.”