Kim Kardashian’s Latest Stunt

W ho cares about the reality star’s efforts to break the internet? Lots and lots of people

Kim Kardashian has done it again. The 34-year-old reality TV fixture and mother bares it all in her nude photo-shoot with Paper magazine released earlier this week.

After Kardashian crashed onto the social media scene in 2007 when her leaked sex tape with Ray J went viral, we’ve only seem glimpses of her booty on social media. After a tearful meltdown in 2010 over her nude shoot with W magazine–the star called it “porn”– she claimed that she’s “never getting naked again.” Until now.

Kardashian’s hubby Kanye West tweeted: “#ALLDAY” with a link to a picture of her backside slathered in oil. She quickly stole the headlines of all major news and entertainment networks, as she attempted to “break the internet.” Though many have viewed her fully exposed pictures (go ahead and look!) she hasn’t quite broken the internet–yet–though the photos have blown up on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Many CCNY students took study breaks to peek at the pics. Some were surprised at Kardashian’s latest student given that she’s a mom with a young child, North West.

“I hate to admit that watching the Kardashians is my guilty pleasure; there is just something so addicting about watching them,” says Hanorah Gholam, a studio arts major at CCNY. “But I also have a two-year-old niece, and I would never want her to be put in North West’s position. I’m sure Kim Kardashian got paid a hefty amount to do something like that as a new mother.”

So how many zeros did already rich Kim K actually receive for this shoot? None. According to Eonline, she did not receive a paycheck to pose nude. Paper magazine editors insist that they have never paid anyone to be on a cover, and there was no plan for Kim to pose nude for the magazine in the first place.

Betty Wu, an Ad/PR major at CCNY thinks Kardashian and her booty detract for more serious issues. “My timeline’s has been flooded with pictures of Kim Kardashian’s ass for the past three days,” she says. “Meanwhile NASA just landed a probe on a comet for the first time in history and no one knows or cares. If this is what her goal was, she got what she wanted.”

Some students are looking ahead to Kardashian’s next act. Along with many other commenters on instagram, one CCNYer wonders: “What is she going to do next to shock us, pose spread eagle with North?”

Although these pictures have received massive amounts attention, it’s time for the Internet to be ‘reconstructed.’ With all the overwhelming issues going on in the world right now, it’s time to get back on track.