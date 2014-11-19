Need Career Advice?

T ry Jobipedia; it’s online and free

Just picture a collection of super nice people who happen to be HR representatives at some of the biggest corporations in America, sitting at a round table just twiddling their thumbs waiting for people to ask for some advice. While this giant round table doesn’t exist in the physical world, it does on the Internet!

Jobipedia.org created that round table. The Human Resource Policy Association, the largest public policy organization for chief HR officers, is the key sponsor of this website. Jobipedia, created by students, interns, entry-level employees, and recruiters for students, interns, entry-level employees, and recruiters who are frustrated with the conflicting information they receive from all over the web.

At Jobipedia, the key contributions come from the people who actually do the hiring. They come from companies like: IBM, Verizon, AT&T, HP, Kelloggs, American Express, as well as many others. As a consumer of the website, all you need to do is sign up with your name and email address and you’re free to post as many questions as you please. You’ll then be notified via email when your questions have been answered.

If you’re the type of person who hates signing up for things, that’s cool; you’re still free to browse the site freely, checking categories like Resume/Cover Letter Help, Interviewing Advice, Networking, Workspace Relations, and Career Planning.

The website is only two years old, and for the service it provides, it has a very small following which will benefit you right now. Eitan Negri , a recent MCA graduate, says he landed his first out of college job with help from jobipedia.org. “My resume needed a little tweaking and gearing towards my field, so I searched online how to write a resume targeted for the job I want, but a lot of different guidelines start to contradict each other,” says Negri, a CBS field producer. “On [jobipedia.org] I just copy and pasted my resume and I got direct feedback within the week.”