Apple’s CEO Comes Out

CCNY reacts to Tim Cook’s announcement

In late October, Timothy D. Cook, Apple’s CEO, broke his silence about his sexual orientation and announced himself as proudly gay in Bloomberg-Businessweek. “Let me be clear,” he wrote. “I’m proud to be gay. And I consider being gay among the greatest gifts God has given me.”

How did the CCNY community react to Cook’s “coming out?” Not a big deal, though most applaud the move. “Since he came out publicly, it’s great. It takes courage,” says Saud Jubaer, 23, a a film student who calls himself pro LGBT. “In other countries, it’s taboo to be gay.”

Jubaer, also a fan of Apple, notes that the announcement may give the company a boost. “Of course, people like talking about others’ sexuality. It’s juicy,” he says, pulling out his Iphone 5 to look up Tim Cook. “We use Apple products and the CEO is gay. That’s newsy, but people in New York will forget.”

Others give the announcement a shrug. “I’m an Apple fan,” says CCNY student Marlee Liz, 22. “[And] I don’t think there is anything wrong with Tim Cook coming out.”

Cook says he doesn’t consider himself as an activist, but acknowledges that he benefited from the sacrifices of Civil Rights personalities such as Dr. King and Robert F. Kennedy. “We pave the sunlit path toward justice together, brick by brick,” he states. “This is my brick.”