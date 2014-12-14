CCNY Men’s Hoops Fall Flat at Hunter

CCNY men’s basketball lose their fifth straight, falling 77-64 at Hunter College Friday night with no hint of a turnaround coming anytime soon. (Video by Louis Oprisa)

If there’s anything that can be taken out of the Beavers 77-64 loss at Hunter on Friday night it’s that it’s finally time to go on Christmas break.

Friday night seemed more like a formality as the men’s basketball team already had their bags packed for the holidays, running out of Hunter after the game was over.

And who could blame them? City shot just 34.9 percent from the court (22-for-63) and made just two shots form beyond the arc (2-for-18 overall). It didn’t get better defensively, as the Beavers allowed Hunter to score 40 of their 77 points inside the paint and allowed them to shoot 55 percent from the court (26-for-47).

“I don’t have a handle on this team after playing nine games through now,” CCNY head men’s basketball coach Tom Green said. “All I know is that I’ve got two starters in Khalil Hamer and Anthony Lewis, I’m going to bring David Solano off of the bench and hopefully he’s on fire and this some threes.”

If it counts, at least the three people he’s certain about aren’t a bad start to regrouping. Hamer finished with a game-high 20 points, while Lewis finished with a season-low 10 and Solano with nine points, despite a disappointing 1-for-6 performance from beyond the arc.

In short, there’s bad, and then there’s Beaver bad.

The loss marks City’s fifth-straight, matching their season-long losing streak from last year, a feat they accomplished three times – once before the break, once after and to end the season.

Both teams traded the lead in what was a tightly contested first half as City trailed by just four points, 32-28, going into the break. Nobody on ether team scored double digits, something that hasn’t happened for either of CCNY’s leading scorers Hamer or Lewis all season.

City was fearless from beyond the arc in the first, but ineffective, going just 2-for-11 from three-point land in the first half.

The Hawks put the game away in the second half, opening with a 12-2 run to seal the win.

With 18 days to recover, there should be changes to the starting lineup when the Beavers (3-6, 0-4 CUNYAC) return to action against Shenadoah University at City on Dec. 30.