Crossing the Semester Finish Line

H ang in there; it’s almost over!

With three and a half weeks left in the semester students are feel this is the time professors go into overdrive. Just ask CCNY junior Gloria Quinones, “I have too many assignments and finals coming up, while doing current papers and projects. On top of that I have other responsibilities at my job.”

Like Quinones many students are feeling the pressure. “I am far more stressed now than the beginning of the semester,” said Ruby Donyina. “All my professors decided to actually start giving me work.”

Throughout the semester, students become stressed with their heavy workload. Some students manage their stress by making ‘to do’ list to help prioritize. “When I’m stressed I try my best to not get overwhelmed and when I do, I just relax and outline the things I can do,” said Donyina. Quinones, likes making list’s because it allows her to rest her mind.

After Thanksgiving break, classes begin to wrap up and professors hand out final projects and papers. “After the break I don’t look forward to my classes because once we return, its back to back papers and presentations,” said Paloma Torres. “My stress level by that point is over the top.”

As the semester starts to wrap up, CCNY students are already thinking of next semester. “For next semester I plan to take more time on my studies than working,” says Elizabeth Ramirez. “I want to be involve with mathematical research with CCNY’s math faculty.”

“It’s hard to see the finish line sometimes but when I think about it, each semester gets faster than the last,” said Torres.