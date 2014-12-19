Faculty and Staff Behaving Badly

Time to tighten up on our hiring practices

When it comes to employees, CCNY seems to have an open door policy. If you have the credentials and a briefcase, you’ve got the job.

Over the summer ad/PR adjunct professor Irina Lapin was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and endangering a child. The 59-year-old was busted at her home in Glen Rock, New Jersey, following an investigation that lasted several weeks, according to a report in the North Jersey Record. She taught in the fall but will not be returning to CCNY in the spring.

More recently, the New York Post broke the news of 40-year old Lashaunda Tolbert, who was arrested after stealing $1,400 from the wallet of a student who was in the admin building paying her tuition. Before working at CCNY’s registrar office, Tolbert had a long rap sheet. She was released from prison in 2008 after serving 3 years in jail for grand larceny. “I was shocked that someone working there would steal the money,” the victimized student Magdalena Algarin told the Post.

In response to the Dr. Deidra Hill, vice president of communications and marketing, had this to say:

“City College Office of Public Safety responded quickly and worked closely with the New York Police Department to arrest the suspect, who was hired for the part-time position as a student. The employee has been terminated from the position. The college is reviewing the procedures that led to this incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation.”

The latest buzz on campus surrounds mathematics professor Jay Jorgenson who was found guilty of sexual misconduct after he slept with a 17 year old freshmen at Yale. This happened in 1996, but a quick google search unearthed the sordid details in the Hartford Courant. The Yale grievance board recommended that Jorgenson be barred from teaching undergraduates and be dismissed at the end of the semester–though the university took a more lenient route.

What’s happening at CCNY? It’s time for our college administrators to pay closer attention to who they hire.