Lady Beavers Fall Flat vs. St. Joseph’s Brooklyn

Despite taking a 32-25 halftime lead, CCNY’s Women’s Basketball team collapses in second half in loss to St. Joseph’s Brooklyn.

They knew how to take the lead, then they got the lead. But they just couldn’t hold onto the lead.

St. Joseph’s Brooklyn’s opened the second half on a 14 minute, 24-16 run to take the lead and the win from the CCNY Women’s basketball team on Saturday, pushing the Lady Beavers back into the loss column in SJB’s 64-53 win, putting CCNY to 2-7 on the season.

The Bears took advantage of City’s 23 turnovers, scoring 26 points off of those and outscored City 30-18 in the paint.

City ended the first half on a 14-5 run in the final five minutes to take the 32-25 lead, their first halftime lead since Dec. 5. However they lost all momentum in the second half, allowing SJB to outscore them 39-21, outshoot them 42.3 percent-to-22.2 percent from the court and allowed the Bears to rally back mostly on free throws as SJB went 17-for-27 from the free throw line in the second half.

“It’s just one of the worst halves defensively for us,” head coach Jamie Angeli said after the game.

“We looked like we’re tired. We just got lazy defensively.”

Junior-transfer Robin Daley led the Beavers in scoring for the second-straight game with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while sophomore Marissa Olsen scored nine along with junior transfer Tiara Brown who made her CCNY debut.

CCNY’s defensive breakdown also allowed three Bears to score in double digits, including senior Taylor Raccuglia’s game-high 21 points.

“I think we just didn’t work together,” said freshman guard Liz Durchalter, who finished with just three points on a dismal 1-for-9 performance from the court.

“We need to stop making dumb mistakes and need to pull together.”

“I’m disappointed in a handful of girls,” Angeli added. “I didn’t see any life or energy out there today and that’s disappointing.

Coming off of a big comeback win against Hunter just before the Christmas and finals break, City allowed SJB to jump to the early 11-4 lead. After an early timeout, the Beavers rallied to tie the game at 18, sparking the first half comeback on a quick 5-0 run after the timeout.

The latter part of the first half may have been one of the better halves City has played besides the second half and overtime at Hunter last week. City went 4-for-9 from beyond the arc in the first, led by Olsen’s pair of three-pointers helping City keep the early lead.

The only thing holding CCNY back at this point is the ability to play a full 40-minute game, something that Angeli and company hope the girls will be able to do when they travel to Springfield, Ohio for a pair of games on Monday and Tuesday against Hanover College and the College of Mount Saint Joseph, respectively. They will return to conference play on Saturday, Jan. 3 at Lehman College.