Mother Nature Leaves Us Confused Again

Temperatures are rising, snow and rainfall patterns are shifting, and more extreme climate events like heavy rainstorms and record high temperatures have been the norm this year. And these kinds of constant changes in the weather leave students at City College confused about what to wear. “One day you need a heavy jacket and the next you’re wearing shorts,” says freshman, Briana Clark.

For the past two months, New York City has seen major fluctuations in the weather. Thanksgiving weekend the temperature rose to a high of 63 degrees, with 80% humidity. But less than a week later, it plummeted to 35 degrees and snow fell.

Scientists blame these shifts on global warming, and so do regular people. A recent study done by Tatyana Deryugina of the University of Illinois, found weather fluctuations greatly affect people’s views of global warming. “The main point is that people use their local weather to update their beliefs about climate change,” she says.

Regardless of the cause, Mother Nature is creating more down to earth problems. “It’s annoying to lay out my outfit the night before, then to wake up and change because it became hot or cold,” says junior, Choline Reid. “It’s confusing; global warming is getting crazy.”