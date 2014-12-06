Protests Against Police Brutality Rage On

Tens of thousands of protesters of all ages and races have taken to the streets across the country in an epic show of solidarity over the decision to not indict the police officers who killed Eric Garner on Staten Island and Mike Brown in Ferguson.

On Thursday, several groups demonstrated in New York City, with the largest gathering at Foley Square, the headquarters of the NYPD. There, thousands protested, shutting down traffic and leading to dozens of arrests. Demonstrations continued in the rain on Friday night with news that the Brooklyn district attorney would look into the fatal police shooting of yet another unarmed African-American man in a housing project late last month.

The large crowd at downtown on Thursday kept the spirit of resistance that has been growing nationally this fall. Supporters shouted “hands up, don’t shoot” and “I can’t breathe,” Garner’s last words before he died in a chokehold. The marchers urged spectators to join the movement.

In East Harlem, another 1,500 marched and demonstrated on Thursday, including many CUNY students. That crowd remained largely peaceful.

In the coming weeks New York City should expect more demonstrations. Rev. Al Sharpton and other organizers have called for a million-person march against police brutality scheduled to take place next Saturday in Washington DC. For more information, click here.