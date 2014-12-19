Registrar Rip-off

C CNY employee busted for theft

On Wednesday November 26, police officers arrested a City College administration worker at the registrar’s office. Shalaunda Tolbert has been accused of pocketing $1,400 from a City College student. The day before, graduate student Magdalena Alagrin left her wallet at the registrar’s counter before paying her tuition. Another student turned in the wallet to Tolbert who then allegedly snatched the cash. She was caught on surveillance video placing it behind her computer monitor, according to the New York Post.

The arrest caused a stir when students found out about the incident. Tolbert’s been arrested and busted several times and spent time in prison, so many in the CCNY community wondered why she was allowed to work with money and personal information.

“It makes me second guess the decisions made by the CUNY system within the realms of staff,” says Rohan Patrick, a City College Student. “The fact that she had this background and was still hired, plus working so close with money really bothers me.”

Tolbert, 40, graduated from John Jay and was, ironically, on her way to a law degree. She’s since been fired. “City College of Public Safety responded quickly and worked closely with the New York Police Department to arrest the suspect, who was hired for the part-time position as a student,” says Dr. Deidra Hill, vice president of marketing and communications. “The employee has been terminated from the position. The college is reviewing the procedures that led to the incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation.”