Lady Beavers Collapse in Second Half at York

C ity College’s Women’s Basketball Team dropped the first of a doubleheader tilt in Jamaica, Queens on Friday night, falling to the York Cardinals 69-59.

The Lady Beavers showcased much improved ball movement in the early goings, displaying fluid passing leading to successful offensive drives in the paint. City College led at halftime with a 36-32 lead, in large part thanks to the contributions of Tiara Brown, Robin Daley and Marisa Olsen.

Brown hauled in 16 rebounds while scoring 17 points, and added four assists. Daley scored 15 points on 7 of 11 shooting, picking up seven boards and dishing out one assist. Olsen hit her first four field goal attempts for nine first-half points, before cooling off in the second half and ultimately finishing the night with 11 points, six assists, and one rebound.

The Lady Beavers held their largest lead of the night with 16 minutes left in the 2nd half, as they led by nine points. Starting point guard Karissa Core led the team in shot attempts (15 at that point) despite not making a single bucket. At that point, York would go on to methodically cut into the lead, overtaking it with 7:40 to go in the game. It was a lead the Cardinals did not relinquish.

“She just couldn’t get into rhythm. I figured her and Tiara had to have a good night for us to have a chance. When you’re not scoring it takes away a lot of your energy on defense,” said women’s head coach Jamie Angeli.

Core would go on to finish the game with two points on 1 of 19 shooting, dishing out four assists but also turning the ball over eight times. Four of her turnovers were from traveling violations alone. Despite being the starting point guard, she had as many assists as the leading scorer (Tiara Brown), while City’s leader in assists for the night (Marissa Olsen) is usually utilized as a primary scoring option.

Coach Angeli reiterated Core’s lack of comfort in the newly-vacated position ever since the original starting point guard, Taylor Pompilio, suffered a season ending ACL tear, “She’s very uncomfortable in it, you could see that tonight, with turnovers, shot selections, passing decisions. Maybe we could play Carol at the point and her [Core] at the wing.”

Despite Core’s tough night, she played for the entire 40 minutes of the game. Carol Yu was only active for two total minutes in the entire game, at which points, like Angeli said, she played as the point guard while Karissa moved over to shooting guard. Yu was charged with a personal foul in her time off the bench.

“I don’t know if Carol’s the answer either. I don’t know if she’s ready yet. She doesn’t really give us a lot in terms of offense. She’s not really ready, I don’t think, to be playing big minutes, but maybe we could try it. I just kept hoping that Karissa would find a groove,” said Angeli.

The Lady Beavers have dropped three in a row, and sit in second to last place in the CUNY Athletic Conference with a record of 4-14, and seven games left to play in the regular season.

Next up for City’s women’s team is Hunter College on Wednesday (1/28/15) at home in the Nat Holman Gymnasium. Tip off is at 5pm.

Worth noting:

-The Hunter Hawks (6-11 overall, 3-7 CUNYAC) are on a five game losing streak, and lost in their own gym to City the last time these two teams met, on December 12th.

-The Lady Beavers have won exactly two games ever since that matchup, more than one month ago, good for a 2-9 record in that span. Coach Angeli is probably happy to see the calendar flip to February.