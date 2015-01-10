Lady Beavers easily handle Medgar Evers

City’s Women’s Hoops team scores program-high 90 in Brooklyn against the Lady Cougars.

If there was any chance that the CCNY Women’s Basketball team could restart their season, they’d do it in a heartbeat. If they can do it with their new one-and-done mentality, a 90-point output on the road at Medgar Evers is a good start.

The Lady Beavers (3-11, 2-5 CUNYAC) scored a season-high 90 points in their 90-37 win against Medgar Evers on Friday night in a night for the City history books. The 90 points scored is the most points for CCNY’s women’s hoops team since they scored 87 against New Rochelle back on Jan. 29 2010. The 57-point margin of victory is the most since Jan. 20, 2012 when City beat MEC 83-29, a 54-point margin and eclipses the largest win-margin in program history which was set in that win against New Rochelle, which City won 87-21, a 56-point win.

“You need a game like this to get everybody involved, everybody in and scoring,” head coach Jamie Angeli said.

CCNY had six players in double-digits, led by Tiara Brown’s 14 points and Marissa Olsen’s 12. Robin Daley scored 11 and Karissa Core, Carol Yu and Liz Durchhalter scored 10 each for City.

“I feel like we needed this under our belt because we’re trying to build our record back up and our confidence back up,” Durchhalter said after the game.

The win ended CCNY’s five-game win streak and pushed CCNY’s win streak against MEC to six games.

“I think the girls knew coming in that they’ve had a chance to win,” Angeli mentioned. “Obviously, you watch film on Medgar and they’re not having a good year either and I pushed upon them that we’re not having a good year either.

“The effort and the attitude was there and they didn’t take them lightly.”

Angeli also talked about the team’s new “one-and-done” mentality, similar to that of the NCAA tournament.

“I’m trying to get our team focused,” he said. “I’m trying to get our girls into a ‘one-and-done’ mentality that these games are must wins; that we have to win these games or we’re out. Trying to get them locked in and knowing that we can accomplish something pretty special it we can get these teams.”

CCNY racked a season-high 22 steals, their most since that Jan. 20, 2012 win against MEC, and converted the turnovers into 36 points.

Friday night also marked the first time all year that the Lady Beavers led for all 40 minutes. City made their first three shots of the game, taking the early 6-0 lead from the tipoff. CCNY kept their foot on the gas pedal from that point on, going up as much as 31-6 with 7:08 left and 41-14 at the half.

The win is a great start to CCNY’s new “one-and-done” mentality and the aggressive play shown by the Lady Beavers could be worth watching as we begin to get into the home stretch of the schedule

“Our confidence is up there,” Yu said.

“I feel like we’re more locked in now, but now because of the ‘one-and-done’ mentality it’s a fresh start.”