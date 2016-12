T he CCNY Men’s Basketball team continues to struggle, falling 83-70 at The College of Staten Island Tuesday night.

The Beavers (6-14, 1-12 CUNYAC) had no answer for CSI’s Will Fonseca, who scored a game-high 39 points against City.

City’s Anthony Lewis scored a team-high 22 points while David Solano scored 18 on 4-for-10 from beyond the arc. Khalil Hamer scored a season-low 11, going just 5-for-14 from the court.