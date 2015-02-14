CCNY Women’s Basketball Drop Ninth Straight in Heartbreaker

C CNY’s Women’s Basketball team lost their ninth straight game, losing 48-47 to John Jay Saturday in Harlem.

Both the John Jay Bloodhounds and the City College Beavers looked flat scoring-wise in the early goings, as both teams managed a total of eight meager points within the first six minutes. City consistently squandered early possessions with preventable turnovers such as errant passing and traveling violations.

After a slow start, the Beavers showed signs of life late in the first half, rallying back to go into the locker room just down three, 20-17.

After the Lady Bloodhounds opened the second half on a 7-0 run, City rallied back, answering with a 20-12 run to pull back within two, 39-37 with 7:28 left. Part of that resurgence was in part due to contributions from Karissa Core (11 points on 4-10 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Marissa Olsen (Eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, 6-6 in free throw attempts).

City would pull the game close several times in the final minutes. With three minutes remaining, the Beavers trailed by four, 44-40. They narrowed that gap to one meager point at 39.5 seconds left, 46-45.

But with just two seconds left on the game, Tiara Brown was fouled and went to the free-throw line for one potentially game-tying shot. She was unable to convert the free-throw opportunity, thereby sealing City’s fate for yet another late comeback.

City’s head coach, Jamie Angeli, summed up the level of frustration in the locker room succinctly, “I feel like if I inherited a pumpkin patch, Halloween would be declared illegal.”

Brown scored a game-high 18 points, and grabbed 12 rebounds while John Jay’s Victoria Royal led with a game-high 21 rebounds along with eight points to the Lady Bloodhounds effort.

The nine-game losing streak ties for the longest such streak for the program since the 2011-12 season when the Beavers lost nine in a row to open. They only won five games that season and only four the following year. Whether or not this Lady Beavers team will end up like the 2011 or the 2012 squads will be seen in the regular season finale against Medgar Evers Tuesday night at 5 p.m. in Harlem.