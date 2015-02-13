CCNY Women’s Hoops ‘Embarrassed’ at Home, Fall Flat in Loss to Mariners

I f there was any time in the season a team just didn’t seem to be in the mood to play, Thursday night was it.

CCNY’s Women’s Basketball team displayed what could be considered as their worst performance of the season, losing 62-38 to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at home.

“We should’ve been competitive,” head coach Jamie Angeli said after the game. “It was just terrible. We did nothing.”

The Lady Beavers eighth straight loss going into the final games of the season saw them shoot just 26.1 percent (12-for-46) from the court, committing 29 turnovers of which the Lady Mariners scored 24 points from. USMMA outscored City 34-12 in the paint and 21-7 in second chance points.

“In my 30 years of coaching I’ve never seen a pathetic performance like that,” Angeli added. “It’s embarrassing.

“For a person who’s ever played at CCNY or ever played college basketball, it’s just embarrassing. I’m disgusted.”

USMMA entered Thursday night’s non-conference matchup with just four wins on the season winning just three games during the 2015 calendar year (3-11 in 2015).

The 38-point output is CCNY’s second-lowest of the season, barely outdoing their 36-point total at Brooklyn College on Nov. 25. The 24-point loss is the fourth loss by 20-or-more points during the eight game skid and the second time in as many games that they’ve lost by 24. CCNY lost to Baruch 81-57 on Tuesday night.

“It’s frustrating because we have a lot of good players,” sophomore Marissa Olsen said.

“We just got to keep picking it up and actually get hyped for games for once. It’s taken a while.”

USMMA’s Demi VanDerWal scored a game-high 14 points on the night with teammate Tichina Carmon scoring 12 for the Lady Mariners.

Tiara Brown scored a team-high eight points for the Lady Beavers with both Karissa Core and Olsen scoring seven each.

City scored the opening bucket on a Robin Daley jumper, but USMMA responded to Daley’s jumper with a 6-0 run to take the early 6-2 lead. CCNY answered back on a three-pointer by Core to pull within one, 6-5, but the Lady Mariners answered back, going on an 13-0 run to go up 19-6 with 7:53 left in the first. A free-throw by Olsen with just over seven minutes left ended the Mariner run, however the hole was too deep for City to climb out of.

City showed signs of life late in the first half, pulling within six points, 21-15 with four minutes left. That would be the closest that the Lady Beavers would claw back to.

Up by 10 to start the second half, USMMA opened with an 11-2 run in the first six minutes to pull away and begin to seal the win.

The Lady Beavers (4-19, 2-12 CUNYAC) still hold onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference and are still two games ahead of Medgar Evers who are winless in the conference. City has two games left in the season starting on Saturday at noon when they host John Jay and Tuesday night against MEC at 5 p.m.