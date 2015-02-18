Oliveras steals Senior Night spotlight in season finale win vs. Medgar Evers

I n his second career start as a Beaver, senior Remington Oliveras had his best career game. Fitting that he saved the best for last.

While he only scored eight points in CCNY’s 74-62 playoff-clinching win over Medgar Evers in City’s regular-season finale Tuesday night, Oliveras showed everyone in Harlem, including family, that he can ball.

“It was a really good experience,” Oliveras said afterwards. “For the entire season I’ve just been praying to have everyone I love to come to one game and to perform how I’m supposed to perform, I’m just happy that it came true.”

“He comes to practice everyday, he’s so full of energy and does everything you ask him to do,” head coach Tom Green said.

“He just has not gotten the chance to play for a couple of reasons for sure, but he really showed a bright spot for us for sure.”

Along with his eight points, Oliveras added seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block and played the entire second half during his 30 minute night. Originally, Green planned on playing Oliveras just five minutes or so in his final game with CCNY.

Outside of Oliveras’ outstanding performance, sophomore Ram Chadha scored a career-high 15 points with six rebounds and freshman Salman Hasan scored a career-best 12 points while sophomore Khalil Hamer, one of City’s top scorers throughout the season, scored 11 points on the night, adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

“I just have to give a huge shoutout to Remy,” Chadha mentioned. “It’s Senior Night, he stepped to play ball tonight.”

Fellow senior Anthony Lewis led the game with 25 points in his final game at City, adding in 16 rebounds for the double-double, his 13th on the season.

“I was telling everybody to play like it’s a playoff game right now,” Lewis said after the game. “Once again, we played as a team.”

City played what may have been their best opening 10 minutes of the season, starting the game on a 24-4 run. MEC responded to City’s strong opening, cutting the lead to 12 late in the first but still trailed City 36-20.

In the second half, City went up by as much as 22, their biggest lead against anyone this season. However the Cougars rallied back with a 13-4 run to pull with 13 with 4:41 left. MEC followed that up with a 12-2 run to pull within six with under a minute remaining, however a few free throws by both Oliveras and Lewis and a dunk by Lewis off of a defensive rebound in the final seconds sealed the win for the Beavers.