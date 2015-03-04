CUNY Refunds Tuition to Undocumented Students

A ccording to the Associated Press, CUNY has returned $4,000 to 150 undocumented students.

New York is among 19 states that allow in-state tuition for illegal immigrant students. It passed its law in 2002 and is intended for students who attended a New York high school for two or more years or received their GED in the state. However, many immigrants are unaware or too afraid to expose their status to take advantage of this law.

Thanks to the CUNY Dreamers, these students no longer need to worry and are now being reimbursed for the previous discrepancy.

AP reports: “With anything that involves the intersection between immigration status and eligibility for services, there is always a lot of confusion,” said Tanya Broder, senior attorney at the National Immigration Law Center.

A spokeswoman for SUNY said it had not been made aware of the overpayments. But the schools are now remedying the situation.

“I was going to quit school. It was too expensive,” said Freddy Vicuna, a computer engineering student at City College of New York.