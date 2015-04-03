Business as Usual as CCNY Outdoor Track Opens Season

A nticipation, the buildup…There’s nothing in the world like it.

A fresh track, a new start, another chance at winning another title.

Although there was a two-week break since the Indoor ECAC’s, the team hasn’t missed a step going into Saturday’s John Hopkins Invitiationals in Maryland . (No pun intended.)

“We’re already contemplated how we’re going to execute and qualify people for conference. The focus is to go out there and win the meets, I think every ones excited about doing that,” said CCNY track and field head coach Hugh Reid, whose men’s team is already coming off of their fifth-straight CUNYAC title and whose women’s team enters the outdoor season after winning their third indoor title in the last five years.

Due to the extended winter throughout the city, the team’s first couple of introduction meets were cancelled because of unexpected snow and inclement weather.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how they respond. They’ve been deprived of competition for two weeks.” Reid mentioned.

After this upcoming meet on Saturday, Coach and the team has a busy couple of weeks for the outdoor season. Including the John Hopkins Invitational over spring break in Maryland.

That’s followed up by the CTC championships, The Penn Relay’s (which is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the U.S.) and concluding with the CUNY’s. In which the main goal, is to win a championship. Business as usual.

Hugh has implemented a championship pedigree. With a seamlessly flawless track record here at City College, how could a young freshman handle all of that pressure? Especially this being one of the first times that they are experiencing this level of competition with the heavy upcoming schedule. I picked coach’s mind for a second before I left to get his opinion.

Hugh said “I’m excited to see their personal growth, but I think more exciting would be not just their personal growth but the way that they adapt to the new season. In high school the season goes all the way to the end of June, and college ends in May. They have to basically harness all of that stuff they would of done at the end of last year and bring it forth in about a month. That transition is very difficult for a lot of freshman. The juniors and seniors have really been telling them to step it up and get it going.”

According to Reid… Those two weeks off were helpful. It allowed time for the athletes to gather themselves, heal from injury and learn how to breathe outdoors, which is beneficial.

“We just have to really execute” Reid added simply.

As a watched the team practice, anyone can see a group ready to move forward and conquer new endeavors. This program is ready and poised to cease another championship.