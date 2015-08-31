Kucuk Scores Four as Alums Beat Men’s Soccer in Penalties

BY Ralph Chery

CCNY Soccer writer

Saturday was a special day for City College soccer as the school’s former soccer players were reunited with the current club at Randall’s Island, playing to an exciting 4-4 draw followed by a penalty shootout in this year’s Alumni game.

The two teams were divided into very fashionable lavender and black Alumni t-shirt. Goalkeeper Tayfun Kucuk made his name in the net in his playing days for City, but he played forward instead on Saturday. Surprisingly enough, he scored all four of the Black side’s goals and the winning penalty kick. Harrison Francis, Fisnik Pristitina, Samuel Nkama and Enzo Ames signed the scoring sheet for the Lavender side.

The game started after a multitude of hugs, handshakes, how are yous—even a play-fight—between the Beavers brothers.

The organizer of the game, Jonathan, shared that as players they used to see each other more than their own family.

“It’s great to see guys you shared so many nice memories with,” he mentioned.

After a nice series of passes, Samuel Nkama opened the scoring for the Lavender side. Harrison Francis followed his footstep and hit a clinical shot in the net as well. Lavender Side continued to rain down goals. The youngest player—current student—Enzo Ames scored from the top of the eighteen yard box. Fisnik Pristitina also joined the party, he scored with his left.

Although, the last goal of the half was for the Black Side, Kucuk scored his first goal. The score was 4-1 at halftime.

“We gotta switch it up, it’s like boys playing against girls,” joked Nkama.

Things turned around in the second half as the Black side took over.

It wasn’t until late in the game that Kucuk scored three more goals which evened things up 4-4.

In the penalty shootout, Lavender side missed twice from the spot, on the other end, Black Side failed to score once. Kucuk stayed calm and scored the winning penalty. The Alums have the right to brag until next summer.