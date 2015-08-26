Women’s Volleyball Show Progress in Preseason Scrimmage vs Passaic County

BY Jeff Weisinger

Senior Sports Editor

If there’s anything that can be said about the Women’s Volleyball scrimmage vs Passaic County CC Tuesday night, it’s that City’s 2015 season shows a lot promise and a need for continued progress.

“I thought it went well just because before the scrimmage they had an hour of conditioning, so I was expecting them to be a little bit more tired and less energetic,” second year head coach Dalliana Toussaint explained. “But overall, they showed that they can get through games and hustle and even when they’re tired get through that hump.”

The Lady Beavers pulled a tie in four sets against Passaic County 29-27, 23-25, 16-25, 25-13.

Both sides looked solid early in the first set as Passaic took an early 4-2 lead out of the gate. City rallied on a 3-0 run to take the 5-4 lead, eventually pushing it to a 19-13 advantage. However the inability to close out sets that haunted the team last season crept up again and Passaic went on a 6-2 run after a timeout to pull within two, 21-19, eventually tying the set at 23-all.

The chemistry and communication that Toussaint was looking for was nowhere to be found as Passaic found ways to stay in the set until an error on a serve and a late reaction to City’s following serve gave the Lady Beavers the early set.

“Definitely felt like chemistry was great,” Toussaint added. “They talked to each other, they hustled to the ball.”

However, City struggled to find any momentum or chemistry in the second and third sets, but found a way to pull together in the fourth and final set to come away with the dominant win.

“We need to work on rotation,” Toussaint said about what her team needs to improve on going into Tuesday’s season opener. “[Monday] was actually the first time they worked on rotation, so the fact that they understood what was going on today was mind-blowing to me. But working on rotation and cranking up the aggressiveness and energy.”

The Lady Beavers open the regular season at home on Tuesday, Sept. 1 against Yeshiva University.