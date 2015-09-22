Semester Survival Guide

Students share tips for easier ways of doing things at CCNY by Ania Ortiz

It all happened so fast… summer 2k15 that is. The warmer months screeched to a jolting halt, and the painstaking reality of fall semester at CCNY approaches rapidly. “It takes a lot for me get back into the swing of things,” says Diamond Williams, 22 year-old City College senior. “I’m going to miss the endless warm nights of summer, free of readings and essays. I don’t know where to begin!”

As expected, Williams isn’t alone. Like most people on campus, the bittersweet feeling of returning after a long vacation feel all so familiar. It’s time you started thinking about your first week back: new schedules, professors, friends, and the inevitable workload. Here’s what you’ll need to know for survival:



Get, and stay organized!

We make ourselves promises at the start of every semester vowing to tackle each syllabus head-on, never miss an assignment, and take full advantage of available resources. It can all become a blur when you’re juggling four, five, and even six classes at once. Williams says, “I make sure to buy a planner before classes start and it becomes my life! Everything I need to know is in it. Its easy to manage my personal and academic life when I see it written out in front of me everyday.” Keep your information neat and accessible for as long as possible.

Set goals!

Goal setting is a helpful process when thinking about your ideal future. It starts with careful consideration of where you see yourself in due time, and ends with dedication and hard work to make it happen. Envision exactly how you want your semester to unfold, and start setting goals in your planner. Fellow CCNY chemical engineer major Mitchell Evans, stays on his A-game with a 3.9 GPA while taking 5 classes a semester. He says, “I can’t go through the semester without goals. It’s sloppy and stressful. When I accomplish one it pushes me to accomplish the rest.”

Time is a factor!

Manage your time and do it wisely. Exercise conscious control over the amount of time you’ll spend on hanging out with friends, studying, working, and handling assignments. Lawrence Mensah, another engineering major on campus, suggests creating environments conducive to effectiveness. “I juggle school, a job, and chill time,” says Mensah. “The library is my haven to study and get work done. After that, I kick it at the college radio station with my friends to hang out and catch up. I never mix the two because it causes distraction and throws me off my game.”

Professor Naya Riviera, long-time educator and instructor, says, “So many students have a problem with keeping up as the semester goes on. Figure out what’s important, and what can come later, and your work load becomes a little clearer. Professors are here to help offering office hours and whatever else. It’s important for students to hold up their end of the bargain too.”

Drink wine, and unwind!

Although you’ll spend 90% of your time on campus studying, working, or having class, making time for relaxation is essential. Knock the edge off by finding your happy place, on or off campus, to reconnect with yourself despite your responsibilities. Diamond Williams says, “School stresses me out, but I am more important. I don’t let school drain me. After a week of readjusting, grabbing a drink with some friends doesn’t hurt. A girl’s gotta unwind!”