The City College Guide: Is It Worth Your Valuable Phone Capacity?

By Demi Rodriguez

Features Columnist

In case you missed it, there’s finally an app for your City College needs: The City College Guide.

For those of you who haven’t heard or seen the news yet, City College has generated an app through GuideBook for new and continuing students alike to have access to commonly sought resources. Many people might be skeptical of any CCNY attempts at technological advancements due to previous failures — a.k.a. CUNYFirst — but rest assured this app is not another flop.

Upon first opening the app, it appears to be geared mainly toward incoming students.

The first page on the application has a section for orientation schedules, orientation FAQ’s, the 2015 Freshman Orientation… you get the picture. The first page does have other sections such as “getting to and around campus” that, while not exclusive to new students, aren’t vital for students that have been getting to-and-around campus all on their own for the past three years; however, the second page on the app is what strikes gold for continuing CCNY students.

The free food alert component on the second page will be enough to win over the majority of the student body. This part of the app allows clubs and organizations on campus to inform the City College community when they are serving free food. Finished are the days where your friend comes panting towards you, balancing a Styrofoam plate, telling you to run up to the rotunda before all the free food is gone.

The helpful resources section, also on the second page, has to be the most important part of this app. It links students to resources such as Title IX and Henderson Rules, which inform a student of their rights and how to protect them. Quick links to resources such as City Central and the academic calendar make the abrasive task of clicking 100 links to find one resource that less painful.

Like most pieces of technology that are in their inception, the app does not come without any faults.

One major issue with the app is the student leaders section. This part of the guide contains orientation leaders and GPS (Growth and Professional Success) navigators, but no one from the Undergraduate Student Government or Graduate Student Council. It is essential for the student body to know the faces of the people who represent them.

There is also an issue with force closing. When certain sections of the app are clicked it force closes. This issue is a true contender to someone’s level of patience. Both of these issues are easily fixable, and will make the guide that much better when they are.

Some of you might be questioning whether it’s worth deleting Fruit Ninja to make space for The CCNY Guide, but nothing is worth deleting Fruit Ninja; however, The CCNY Guide is worth a spot on your phone if you’re looking to make your remaining time at City College a little easier.

Score: 7/10