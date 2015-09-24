Women’s Soccer Bullied By Bulldogs

By Curtis Ashley

Sports writer

The struggles for the CCNY Women’s Soccer team continued on Wednesday afternoon with a loss to the Brooklyn College Bulldogs, falling 6-0 to drop to a dismal 0-7-1 overall , 0-1-1 in the CUNYAC .

Brooklyn’s record was elevated to 2-3-1, with a 1-0-1 CUNYAC record.

With this loss, CCNY notches their third straight loss since their scoreless draw against John Jay back on Sept. 16 and have yet to score a goal. After the loss at Brooklyn, the Lady Beavers now have an incredible minus-47 goal differential just eight games into the season. City had a plus-29 goal differential with a 6-0-2 record after eight games last season.

Scoring did not start immediately for Brooklyn, but once it did, it was hard to stop them. Junior midfielder Jordan Kerwin scored the first goal for the Bulldogs in the 30th minute as Brooklyn rolled to a 3-0 lead at the half.

“We were doing so well during the first 25 minutes of the first half,” Senior defender Elif Demircan said after the game. “I think we let our nerves get to us because we stopped playing like a team at that point.”

The second half was no better, as Brooklyn junior defender Jasmine Fermin scored her second goal of the game in the 47th minute to bring the score to 4-0. This was followed by two more Brooklyn goals, leading to their 6-0 win.

“It was a tough loss,” Demircan admitted. “By no means does the score reflect our potential.”

While a loss like this is surely tough on the players, the coaches seem to be having a hard time wrapping their heads around this one as well.

“I feel like Coach [Ruger] expected more from us, Demircan mentioned. “She seemed disappointed at the mistakes we made because they were minor mistakes that allowed Brooklyn to get the ball in the back of our net each time.”

It’s easy to pick at the negatives in a game like this, but there’s always something positive to take out. From this game, it would have to be goalkeeper Marissa Olsen’s great performance in the net. Although she allowed six goals, she notched a season-high 16 saves to keep the situation from going from bad to worse.

As always, the women’s soccer team is looking forward. Demircan certainly embodies that sentiment.

“The team just needs to come together and everyone needs to work hard to get us out of our slump and we’ll be on our way to the CUNYAC championship tournament.”

The tournament is over a month away, but CCNY’s next game is as soon as the end of this month, when they face another CUNYAC opponent, the York College Cardinals (2-4; 1-2 CUNYAC).

The game will be played at Purchase College, with CCNY being the “home” team. Only time will tell if the Beavers can turn their season around.