Ben Carson Said WHAT?!

Muslim students react to the Republican presidential candidates comments by Jose Cardoso

Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson has made some pretty outrageous statements. Last month, he went a step further. On “Meet the Press” he made strong remarks against the Muslim community, saying, “I would not advocate that we put a Muslim in charge of this nation.” “I absolutely would not agree with that.”

His comments of course sparked a lot of criticism. Social media went crazy. On twitter, one person said:“I agree 100% with Ben Carson. Another on google plus: “NO MUSLIM in the White House!” on Google Plus.

Activists also spoke out on social media.

On Twitter Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American –Islamic Relations said “Not long ago, some said: no Catholic can be a president, no African American can be a president. They were wrong then, they are wrong now.”

So what does the CCNY Muslim community has to say about Carson’s comments?

“I would use his quote to argue it that, white president candidates in the past have said the same thing about blacks,” said Muaad Alody, president of the graduate council. “They would not support if a black person would be president, that would you know, would be like the end of the world.”

Alody believes that times are changing. “One day, probably, a Muslim will be the president of the United States,” he said. “Who has even imagined that a black president would be president like in the 50’s.”

Some students like chemistry major “Sammy” who asked to be called by his nickname, believes Carson was pressured into saying what he said. “There are smart people who are also arrogant and stuff, and they say things might not be pleasant to others.” said Sammy. “I don’t blame him per se, I just think that he was pressured into saying that because it was one of those question where either answer you give, it’s going to piss somebody.” “Maybe he could’ve said it in a better way instead of blatantly saying it like that.”

But some students are just plain outraged on Carson’s comments, like Saif Choudhury, an English major. “Of course, as a Muslim, I’m pretty offended by Ben Carson basically saying I will never amount to someone capable of becoming US president,” he said. “I really don’t want someone with such a prejudicial and one-sided mind be in the White House.”

Alody wants Carson to understand everyone is different. “You cannot not just differentiate or discriminate against Muslims just because they have a different religion from yours,” he said, “Or they believe in different things that you believe.”