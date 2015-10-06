Men’s Soccer Ends a Four Game Losing Streak With a 4-1 Win Over Berkeley

BY RALPH CHERY

CCNY Soccer Writer

City College relished a 4-1 victory at home against Berkeley College Monday evening, ending their four-time losing streak.

Unlike the score shows, it wasn’t a good performance for the Beavers. City allowed Berkeley to take 25 shots, 11 on goal, while they took 16.

“Personally I think it was a disappointing performance but the good thing is we got the win,” Stephanos Spiratos said.

Syed Haider headed Lanfia Diaby’s corner kick to score his first goal of the season just two minutes into the match.

Two minutes later, the ball bounced over Berkeley’s defender Joshua Bolanos and landed right at Kenan Redzematovic, CCNY’s top scorer. Redzematovic dribbled through the Knights’ open defense and hit the ball past their keeper Gustavo Moreno. The sophomore has six goals in eight games played this season.

“The individual performance is great all around,” Redzematovic said. “But what matters more is how the team plays, if we continue to play well, keep the momentum with this win going forward I think we will be alright,” he added.

The two sides exchanged attacks for the remaining of the first half. Berkeley was the most dangerous team as they reordered five shots on goal. City’s keeper Maxwell Berkow just wouldn’t let the ball in.

But Berkeley finally found their way past Berkow early in the second half. Solomon Ahanaou juked Spiratos on the left wing and crossed the ball. Ahanaou’s cross found Efa Surozu’s head. Surozu was on top of the 18 yard-box but he managed to head the ball in the net.

CCNY reinforced their two-goal lead in the 65th minute after a long throw by Anthony Scarallo. Mostofa Haridi jumped over a Berkeley defender to head Scarallo’s throw in the top left corner of the net. CCNY has been using Scarallo’s long throws as a scoring weapon all season, it finally struck.

“It was a good throw-in from Scarallo, actually Scarallo, before the throw-in he said that this throw-in is for me, I’m going to score and I just happened to score, it was a good luck charm,” Haridi said.

The Knights fought hard to cut CCNY’s lead, they forced five more saves out of Berkow which adds up to 10 in total. But, improbably, City were the one to score again. In the 72nd minute of play, Redzematovic chested the ball down to Diaby. Diaby dribbled inside the area to hit a screamer past Moreno.

CCNY is relieved after this win.

“It feels great, it’s a breath of fresh air after losing four straight games,” senior defender Valentino Lopez said. The last time the Beavers won was on Sept. 18 in a conference game against York. This win boosts their record to 4-6-0 (1-2-0 CUNYAC).

Lopez dreams of a season turnaround after this victory.

“I hope that this streak doesn’t stop now,” the defender said. “I hope, you know, we lost four games and I hope we’re going to win four, five, six, seven games in the future, let’s see what happens.

“I mean, we think positive, we have a very good team and I think we’ll win a lot of games so hopefully we go undefeated for the championship.”

With that thought, City will face Hunter College home at Randall’s Island Wednesday at 3 p.m.