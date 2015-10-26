Registration & Enrollment — An Update

A report from the administration by Edwin Amador

At a recent 2015 Registration Debriefing, CCNY officials shared plenty of bad news. The college’s enrollment has dropped, leading to the budget crisis City College currently faces and potential financial aid problems for students.

To justify how the budget is distributed, CCNY measures the total number of students enrolled in classes. Joe Fantozzi, CCNY’s director of undergraduate admissions, notes that the total fall enrollment of freshman is 1578, down from last year. “We still need to check the numbers of credits to determinate how the budgets will go to the different division,” explained Fantozzi.

He also noted that the number of students who graduated this year, 2015, had also dropped to 2577 compared to 2866 last year. “We should find a way to correct the percentage,” said Fantozzi.

But how? The answer may be in training or replacing advisors at CCNY. Students here know all too well that it is not strange to see transfer students looking for advisors to sign a form to get credit for classes they have already taken at their community colleges – only to find out they aren’t transferrable.

These problems with transferring credits create even more trouble and can affect TAP or other financial aid eligibility. “When I came from BCC, I got transferred two college courses (six credits) that will fall under my minor,” complained a student who attended the meeting. “After resending my transcript, I got evaluated again and only one of those two courses whereas now valid.” In the end he had to re-take the other course which delayed his graduation.

Registration for Spring 2016 is scheduled to begin November 18. Stay tuned.