Sports October 21, 2015

Women’s Volleyball Drops Fifth Straight in Loss to Farmingdale State

BY Jeff Weisinger

Despite a furious rally in the second set against Farmingdale State, the CCNY Women’s Volleyball team dropped their fifth straight match, falling 3-1 (10-25, 25-20, 17-25, 21-25) to the Rams at the Nat Holman Gymnasium Tuesday night.

“I guess we’re a team where it’s hard for us to come back when we’re down,” CCNY head coach Dalliana Toussaint said afterwards. “Mentally, we’re not able to push forward, it’s just a learning progress. Because they’re young, they’re still learning how to do that.”

FSC opened on a 4-0 run on their way to a 13-1 lead in the first set. City’s lone point during the opening stretch came on a kill by Angela Ubanwa. CCNY had nothing going for them in the first set, losing 25-10.

However, the Beavers rallied back in the second set, trading points back and forth, going on a 6-0 run after the Rams took a 5-4 lead. City went on a 13-2 run to go up by 10, 17-7, their biggest lead of any set during the match. However the Rams fought back, outscoring City 13-8 in the Beavers lone winning set.

FSC took charge in the third set from the very beginning, and held off a late Beavers’ rally, winning the set 25-17. But with a chance to force a fifth set, CCNY opened the fourth set with a quick 4-2 lead on their way to going up 19-13. But the Rams rallied back after a timeout midway through the set, going on a 6-0 run to tie at 19. Both teams traded points on a pair of kills by the Rams and a pair of errors for the Beavers to tie the set again at 21.

The Rams scored the next four straight points on three consecutive kills, two by Christina Hickey and a match-winning service ace by Amanda Masson on a serve that got past Irishvarsh Iyyadurai.

The loss drops City to 5-25 in the season, 2-3 in CUNYAC play with just five matches left. City takes on Baruch College in their home finale Thursday night at 7 p.m.

