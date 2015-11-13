CCNY Student Sean-Luc Prince Passes Away

Photo courtesy S.A.M.E. TV

BY Staff

The CCNY student community lost one of our own this week as Sean-luc Prince has reportedly passed away.

Although the story is still developing and those who were close to him are hearing or seeing the news for the first time, friends of Prince have already taken to social media to show their grief and condolences.

Gone way too soon #RIP Sean-Luc Prince — lamarr lassiter (@LamarrL) November 13, 2015

Prince was a member of S.A.M.E. TV and recently returned to City College to finish his degree. He was recently featured on S.A.M.E. TV’s coverage of “Fraternity and Sorority Night.”

The Campus sends our condolences to the Prince family and to his friends at S.A.M.E. TV.

As the story develops, we’ll provide updates.