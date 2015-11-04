Women’s Volleyball No Match for Top-Seed Baruch in CUNYAC Quarterfinals

BY Jeff Weisinger

Senior Sports Editor

What seemed like the inevitable for the Women’s Volleyball team came to life Tuesday night inside Arc Arena at Baruch College as the Beavers’ season ended after a three-set sweep, 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 by the top-seed Bearcats in the CUNYAC quarterfinals.

City was swept by Baruch in three sets back on Oct. 22 in the Nat Holman Gym, however held the Bearcats to their lowest attacking percentage of any match of the season (.083).

“Because we played so well against them at our home, I definitely felt that we were going to put up a fight,” CCNY head coach Dalliana Toussaint said after the match. “But because we were at their home, there was a jittery feeling about being at their home, and it’s quarterfinals – there’s a lot more pressure going into this.”

The Bearcats domination was easy to see throughout the match. They out-hit and simply out-played the Beavers on the night. Baruch recorded 30 kills opposed to City’s seven, forced City to commit more errors (18-13), held the Beavers to under 15 points-per-set and racked 18 aces to City’s one by Irishvarsh Iyyadurai.

City, however, didn’t lay down right away.

Both teams battled in the first set, trading points to a 6-6 tie early on. The Bearcats went on a 3-1 run to take a 9-7 lead, however City fought back, going on a 3-2 run of their own to claw back to 11-10. Baruch hit the gas pedal from that point on, scoring the next two points on a service error by Iyyadurai and an ace by Crystle Dela Cruz to go up 13-10 as Baruch would outscore City 12-4 from that point on to take the first set.

Baruch dominated the second set from the very start, jumping to an early 8-1 lead. They opened the set on a 5-0 run, highlighted by a pair of service aces by Dela Cruz. The Beavers would score on a kill by Magd Zamzam, however Baruch took off on another 4-0 run sparked by three straight aces by Alessandra Chavez to go up 9-1, en route to a 25-8 blowout.

City showed some fight in the third and final set, opening on a quick 2-0 lead, but the Cats came back quick, scoring on a pair of kills by Sydney Parks. City would tie on four more occasions before Baruch jumped out in front on a 5-0 run to go up 12-7. CCNY scored on a pair of Baruch errors to scratch back to 12-9, however the Cats 6-0 run to jump out to an 18-9 lead all but sealed the win for Baruch. They finished the final set on a six-point run as well.

CCNY finishes the season with an overall record of 7-29 while going just 2-5 in the CUNYAC, losing five of their last seven matches including Tuesday night.