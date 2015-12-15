Lady Beavers Play Strong In Second Half, Beat Golden Eagles

BY Curtis Ashley

Sports Writer

After a disappointing loss to Hunter College last Friday, the City College Women’s basketball team immediately responded with a win Monday night, with a win against the Golden Eagles of St. Joseph’s College of Long Island. The girls rallied in the second half, playing strong basketball which got them the 55-44 win.

With this win, City has a record of 5-3. The game against St. Joseph’s was a non-conference match-up, so the team remains at 2-2 in the CUNYAC. They find themselves in the middle of the nine-team conference, just a game behind Baruch, and a game in front of Hunter.

City started the game sluggish, a sign that perhaps their loss of momentum from the Hunter game had carried over. Neither team gained an advantage by the end of the first period, when St. Joseph’s led the game 11-10. At the end of the half, the score was 21-20, City College with the advantage. The largest lead of the first half was four points, which was achieved by both teams. Missed shots and turnovers plagued both teams, but fortunately, CCNY was able to come out on top after the first 20 minutes. The Lady Beavers shot only .226 from the field. Their three-point shot was off as well, missing all eight of their attempts.

After halftime, the girls would come out as almost a brand new team.

“One of the things I told them was keep the pressure on them,” Head Coach Jaime Angeli said after the game.

City definitely was the aggressor in the second half, beginning the third period with a 15-5 run against the Golden Eagles. A couple of shots from beyond the arch by Erika Richards and Liz Durchhalter contributed to the run. The largest lead of third period was 15 points, by City, who would retain the lead for the rest of the game. Tiara Brown led the team with 15 points, and 16 rebounds, for her sixth double-double in just eight games. Erika Richards also had a double-digit scoring total, with 12 points.

“We just told ourselves we should not only be winning by one point,” Brown said.

The Lady Beavers have had their best start to a season, dating back to the 2008-2009 season when they went 5-2. During that stretch, they beat the Golden Eagles, 75-58.

City faces Yeshiva University in their next game on Wednesday night. The girls look to go 6-3, in a game that will be their last before they head to Florida for the Keiser University Tournament. The Yeshiva game will be played at Baruch College, so neither team will be the home-team. They hope to keep the momentum going, and continue what has been their best season in years.