Lady Beavers Barely Edge by John Jay, Improve to 4-2

BY Curtis Ashley

Sports Writer

The crowd was left at the edge of their seat in a close game in the Nat Holman Gymnasium Tuesday night. The City College Women’s basketball team faced off against the Bloodhounds of John Jay College, just their third CUNYAC opponent of the season. In a game that was neck-and-neck to the final seconds, CCNY would come out victorious with a final score of 52-49.

The Lady Beavers had a promising start to the game, with 10-4 lead early on. But they were unable to build on top of that as the first period progressed. City only shot .294 from the field in the first half. John Jay kept the game close, even taking an 11-10 lead early in the second period. City got the lead back and held on to it until the half ended. The girls headed into the locker room up 25-22. Liz Durchhalter led the game in scoring at the end of the first half, with nine points, and two assists.

The second half was no different for either team. City held the lead for the most part. That includes the 10-point lead they had at the end of the third period. John Jay was resilient in their attack in the fourth period. They brought City’s lead to just one point with only 2:01 left on the game clock. But a series of fouls and missed shots by the Bloodhounds allowed CCNY to keep the lead and eventually get the win.

Debra Chan led the team in scoring, with 10 points, along with four rebounds.

“The coach emphasizes a lot of teamwork and we really pushed ourselves,” Chan had to say after the game. “This was our game to win.”

Tiara Brown, who is well-known for her high scoring, had a different impact on the game. She pulled down 16 boards, and had seven points. The teamwork Chan spoke of is evident in their assist total from the night. CCNY had 12 assists, Robin Daley having four, the team high.

CCNY faces Hunter College in their next game. It will be their fourth CUNYAC opponent, as the Lady Beavers look to go 3-1 in the conference, with a 5-2 record overall. The game against Hunter will be Friday night in the Nat Holman Gymnasium.