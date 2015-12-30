The Death and Life of Harlem

Race, class, power and the politics of gentrification–a SPECIAL REPORT in three parts
Harlem — East, West and Central — is in rapid flux. Even in our time of heightened racial tension, this story is textured, beyond black and white. Here, we offer a multimedia look at the once and future Harlem and the complicated battle over our iconic community.
Part One: Central Harlem
Hello Gentrification: Central Harlem’s Biggest and Baddest New Resident
by Kema Carwin, Taylor Jo Gillen, Nicolette Nanton, Ashley Newell, Demi Rodriguez, Laura Taveras
Park Two: West Harlem
Columbia’s Land Grab
by Jazmin Rosa, Jeffrey Tam and Johnathan Thompson
Part Three: East Harlem
125th and Lex: Harlem’s Most Resilient Corner
by Ashley Kalstek, Ania Ortiz, Gregg Stewart and Dashana Vailes