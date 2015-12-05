Women’s Basketball Bounces Back With Win At York

BY Curtis Ashley

Sports writer

Having played some great basketball in the first two games of the season, the City College Women’s basketball team was not about to let the season get away from them with a third straight loss. The Lady Beavers traveled to Jamaica, Queens to face the Cardinals of York College, in a match-up that would prove they still had it in them. City was able to defeat York with a final score of 73-56.

The intensity the girls played with in the first half is what got them on top early. Tiara Brown could not be stopped on either end of the court. Offensively in the first half, Brown shot 8-of-9, and had four assists. She was able to corral five defensive rebounds on the other end. Erika Richards also made some key plays to push City over York in the first half. She went 3-for-6 from the field, and on defense, she had two steals. With the whole team basically playing at the same level, City was able to go into the locker room at half with a commanding 45-20 lead.

The Beavers dialed back the pressure in the second half, and at moments, York looked as if they were showing signs of life. In the third quarter, York outscored City 19-13 and due to some costly turnovers by City, and good possessions by York brought the game to 58-39. After nearing closer, only trailing by 16 points, York was not able to come back in the game. CCNY put the game away, with a bunch of help coming from Brown. She finished the game with 27 points and 13 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season thus far.

“I know if one of us bring the energy, everybody’s gonna feed off of it. So that’s what I was trying to do, I was just trying to bring the energy to the team,” Brown mentioned after the game.

Erika Richards finished her night off good as well. She had 14 points, including two shots from outside. She also snagged four rebounds, and two assists.

“Nobody wants to come out bad after two losses,” Richards said. “We know how talented we all are, so when we get to that full potential, we can be amazing.”

The Beavers improve to 3-2 on the season, 1-1 in the CUNYAC. The win against York on Friday night also marks the first since February of the 2013-2014 season, where they beat them 70-32. They had lost two games straight against them since, both from last season.

“To get a conference win is big,” Head Coach Jaime Angeli said in a post game interview. “Our girls knew it was a conference game, so that right away gets you going.”

City starts a three-game home stand with a game against the Bloodhounds of John Jay College. The first of two conference games, City hopes to improve to 4-2 on the season, and 2-1 in the CUNYAC, putting them above .500 for the first time in over five seasons. The game is this Tuesday, on Hall of Fame night at the Nat Holman Gymnasium. The Beavers will have a lot of momentum as they try to get a big win at home.