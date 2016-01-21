Lady Beavers Pull Off Second Straight Upset With Win Over Brooklyn

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

By Curtis Ashley

Sports Writer

Another game, another huge win for the City College Women’s basketball team. This time around, the girls headed to Flatbush to take on the Brooklyn College Bulldogs. It was a neck-and-neck battle for a majority of the game, but City would emerge the victors, with a final score of 63-53.

In addition to winning the game, CCNY reached a few other season milestones. To start, they defeated Brooklyn, who, until this game, was undefeated in conference play. They bring Brooklyn to 8-1 in the conference, while elevating themselves to 5-3. City and Baruch have the same conference record, but City’s 10-7 overall record gives them the edge, and the number four spot in the conference. The team is now working on a three-game winning streak, beginning with their win over USMMA, continued by the Baruch upset, and now the head-turning win over Brooklyn. This is their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Tiara Brown and Robin Daley each had a double-double in the game. Brown, earning her 12th double-double of the season, had 14 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Daley had 13 points with 11 boards, going 3-for-6 from downtown. Erika Richards had the team high 16 points, along with three assists and two rebounds.

“Since I woke up, my mindset was to win this game. My team, they gave me the ball. They helped me,” Richards said in a post-game interview. “I had a great game, but my team helped me have a great game.”

“We’ve been able to maintain a level of execution. To keep us in the game, to keep a lead,” Head Coach Jaime Angeli said. “We’re starting to get a bit of a swagger. I don’t want it to ever get to over-confidence. I want them to have a swagger, but still be hungry.”

The team has certainly found their swagger lately, and that has to be the result of the good team chemistry on and off the court.

“Our chemistry off the court is so good, that it comes on the court. I expect nothing but the best from her, and she never lets me down,” Daley had to say of her teammate, Tiara Brown.

It was that chemistry between the two that gave City the edge in the later stages of the match-up. With a tied ball-game, and less than seven minutes to go, Daley began her barrage of three’s. The first gave City the lead back, after having led for the majority of the game. The next two three’s, both off a Brown assist, gave the girls the much needed amp they were looking for. They went on to lead for the remainder of the game.

Surely, the team wants this chemistry to transition from game-to-game, their next one being Friday, in the Nat Holman Gymnasium against York College. This is City’s second rodeo with the Cardinals this season. They headed to Jamaica on December 4th, and came away with a 73-56 win. City hopes to complete the season sweep of York, and also get themselves in better position in the conference, as the season winds down. A win against York puts the Lady Beavers in a better position to conquer more territory, by pulling the number three spot from under CSI’s feet. It’s an interesting part of the season for the girls, and it will be exciting to see how it all pans out.